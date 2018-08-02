Rauner signs bill to allow medical marijuana in schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner signed legislation allowing the use of medical marijuana in schools Wednesday.

He signed a bill into law requiring public schools to allow parents to administer a "cannabis-infused product" to a student on school property or a school bus, if both parent and child have been cleared by the state's medical marijuana law.

The adults must be registered with the Department of Public Health before they can do this.

Some children are prescribed oils or patches derived from chemicals found in marijuana to alleviate conditions like epilepsy or autism. Supporters of the bill contend medical marijuana can be more effective and have fewer side effects than other medications when treating some conditions.

The law does authorize a school to prohibit dispensing the drug if administrators determine it would create a disruption to the school's educational environment or would expose other students to the product.