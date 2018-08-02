Reverse job fair allows employment opportunities for people with disabilities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. PETERS - The Reverse Job Fair and Disability Employment Event is being held Thursday, August 9 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Calvary Church on Mid Rivers Mall Dr.

The St. Charles County Director of Workforce and Business Development, Scott Drachnik, said the beginning of the event focuses on workshops and interactions with businesses.

The reverse job fair is an opportunity for people to set up stations and highlight their skills while businesses walk around from station to station.

The event is free and to register go online to www.accommodationforsuccess2018.eventbrite.com by August 6.