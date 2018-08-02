× Shots fired outside Glasgow Village convenience store

ST. LOUIS- Shots were fired at a convenience store in north county Wededandy night.

According to police, two workers at the Uptown Market and Deli on Shepley Drive in Glasgow Village fired shots around 10:00 p.m.

One worker was arrested at the scene, the other employee took off.

After the shooting, a small crowd gathered outside the store where one person assaulted another store employee and was also arrested.

No word yet on why the original shots were fired.

No injuries have been reported.