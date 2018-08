× Six Flags St. Louis hiring cast members for Fright Fest

ST. LOUIS, MO — School hasn’t started yet, but Six Flags is already planning for this year’s Fright Fest. They are hiring cast members to work at the park this Fall. They are looking for clowns, zombies, or vampire to run rampant through our haunted mazes and scare zones. Plus dancing demons, singing ghouls, and other wickedly talented stage entertainers.