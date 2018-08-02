Tips to getting the most out of tax-free weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Other sales held on tax-free weekend can make it challenging for people to find the best deal.

Chris Thetford with the Better Business Bureau had some tips on how to make the most out of back to school shopping on tax-free weekend and navigating through sales.

The BBB said it is important to note that not every item you may be shopping for will be tax-free.

Missouri's "sales tax holiday" is Friday, August 3, to Sunday, August 5.

To look up a company's BBB Business Profile go to www.bbb.org.