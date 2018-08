Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Studies show moms need to be the focus of the first three months after the baby arrives.

It's being called the fourth trimester, a time when the babies move from the world they have spent most of their life in, their ‘womb world’ to the world they are in now; our world.

Dr. Camaryn Chrisman Robbins, Washington University Obstetrician at Barnes Jewish Hospital discusses why the fourth trimester is a critical time for mom and baby and how can women get support during this period.