Visitation for former Florissant Mayor Robert Lowery

ST. LOUIS- Visitation will be held Thursday for the former mayor of Florissant Robert Lowery, Sr, he passed away after a half-century of public service.

Most people throughout Florissant called him Bob Lowery. He served the city of Florissant in different capacities for 50 years becoming a force in police work and politics

Robert Lowery, Sr. rose from the ranks of a police officer to police chief in Florissant in 1979 he served in that position for 22 years. He then became the mayor of Florissant in 2000 and served in that post until 2011.

Lowery was a major player in establishing the major case squad which is used in many areas to help solve crimes. He also helped to develop the Florissant neighborhood drawing businesses and helping to increase the size of the community.

His son Timothy now serves as the Florissant police chief.

Lowery died Monday night at Christian Northeast hospital surrounded by his family. The family tells FOX 2 told he fell at his home the night before and never regained consciousness.

Visitation:

Thursday, August 2, 2018

Hutchens Mortuary & Cremation Center

Time: 2pm-8pm

Service:

Friday, August 3, 2018

Sacred Heart Catholic Church – Florissant

Time: 10:00am