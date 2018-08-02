Woman visiting St. Louis sues City Museum over staircase fall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – A Kentucky woman has filed a lawsuit against the City Museum, claiming she fell “because of the improper lighting and lack of handrails, resulting in significant injuries to her foot, ankle, and head.”

The woman’s attorney, Wylie Blair, said she visited the City Museum on April 4 with her 9-year-old twin daughters. According to Blair, the woman fell as she descended the spiral staircase in the castle, hit her head, and broke her tibia and fibula.

“The fall made for an unpleasant experience,” Blair said. “The premises has some dangerous features to it.”

Blair said if City Museum invites people on their premises, they should compensate them for injuries sustained.

According to Blair, at least 60 personal injury lawsuits have been filed against City Museum to date and that doesn't mention those that have been settled out of court.

The lawsuit seeks at least $25,000 in damages to cover the woman’s medical costs and recovery expenses.

City Museum sees about 800,000 visitors each year. A spokesperson for the attraction declined to comment on the lawsuit but said they’re always concerned about visitors’ safety and fun.