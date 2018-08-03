× Chicken is the number one cause of foodborne illness outbreaks

ST. LOUIS- What’s the food item most likely to make you sick?

According to a new U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report, chicken causes the most outbreaks of illness of any food.

More than 100,000 people were sickened by food-related illness outbreaks between 2009 and 2015 and chicken made the most people sick.

Consumer safety advocates say more regulation is needed to address salmonella contamination in poultry.