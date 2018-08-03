FDA approves new drug to treat endometriosis pain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- 1/10 Women of reproductive age suffer from Endometriosis.

Endometriosis is an often painful disorder for women in which tissue that normally lines the uterus, grown outside of the uterus, on the ovaries, fallopian tubes and the tissue lining the pelvis.

It can be very painful at times and is normally treated with over-the-counter pain relievers, opioid painkillers, and birth control pills.

Director for the SLUcare Center for Endometriosis at SSM Health /St. Mary's Hospital Dr. Patrick Yeung discusses a new FDA approved drug called Orilissa to help with symptoms.