FERGUSON, Mo. - Ferguson is hosting their annual Unity Weekend August 3-5.

Events start at 10 a.m. Friday with an Opportunity Fair at the Ferguson Community Center, followed by a candlelight vigil in honor of the fourth anniversary of the Michael Brown shooting at 7 p.m. at Wabash Park.

There will also be the Annual Backpack Giveaway for students is Sunday, August 5 at the Emerson Family YMCA.

To register for the Opportunity Fair visit: www.eventbrite.com