Fiat Chrysler recalls 1 million Ram pickup trucks

ST. LOUIS - Fiat Chrysler is voluntarily is issuing a recall for more than one million Ram pickup trucks.

Ram pickup trucks in the U.S. and Canada, warning that tailgates could unexpectedly open while driving.

The recall, which includes approximately 1.15 million pickups in the U.S., covers Ram 1500, 2500 and 3500 models from 2015 to 2017.

The affected vehicles are equipped with power-locking tailgates. The issue was connected to a part that may fracture and cause the tailgate to unlatch while driving.

Pickups with manual tailgate locking are not affected, and pickups with eight-foot cargo beds are not affected