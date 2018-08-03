Front Row – Kevin Johnson looks at comedy and concerts in St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Music critic Kevin Johnson caught everyone up the comedy and concerts coming to St. Louis the end of this summer, this fall and even into next spring.

Johnson said Cole Swindell's performance at the Ready Room on August 17 and Joan Baez' show at The Pageant on April 22, 2019 are sold out.

Some upcoming shows include:

Logic, NF, Kyle, Friday at the Hollywood Casino Ampitheatre

DL Hughley, Friday through Sunday at Helium

Kountry Wayne, Friday and Saturday at the Laugh Lounge

Joyfest with Citizen Way, Colton Dixon, Crowder, Sidewalk Prophets, Saturday at Chaifetz Arena

Charlie Puth, Hailee Steinfeld, Monday at Hollywood Casino Ampitheatre

For more details go to www.stltoday.com.