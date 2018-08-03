× Fruits and Vegetables nutrition decline

ST. LOUIS- Eating fruits and vegtables are a necessity for staying healthy.

According to a new study, many people are not as nutritious as they were decades ago. Researchers say broccoli contained twice the calcium and more than five times the amount of vitamin-a 70-years ago.

Scientists say the problem lies in the soil. The US population growth and food production methods have stressed and degraded the dirt, so our soil is not as healthy as it once was.

Many farmers are now finding ways to use less fertilizer which is linked to decreased soil health.

They are also changing the way they farm by changing up crop rotations.