Funeral Friday for Former Florissant Mayor Robert Lowery Sr.

ST. LOUIS- The funeral for former Florissant Mayor Robert Lowery Senior is set for Friday morning.

Friends consoled his family during visitation Thursday at Hutchens Mortuary.

Lowery served as Florissant police chief for 22 years and was a driving force behind establishing the Major Case Squad.

He was elected mayor in 2001 and retired in 2011.

He died Monday after a fall at his home.

The funeral mass will begin at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church.

Robert Lowery Senior was 79 years old.