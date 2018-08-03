Granite City man killed in construction accident at Menard prison
CHESTER, Ill. – The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is investigating a construction accident that claimed a Granite City’s man life Thursday.
The accident occurred at the Menard Correctional Center. The exact circumstances surrounding the accident were not disclosed, but we do know that 55-year-old Ronald Pointer was killed.
No other injuries at the prison were reported.
The Chester, Illinois and Perryville, Missouri fire departments rushed to the prison following the accident.
Pointer was a contractor for Merlin Stelzer Services and had 30 years of experience.
A company spokesperson said they’re working with OSHA to figure out what happened.
37.913663 -89.822050