Missouri’s tax-free weekend expected to draw big crowds

ST. LOUIS – Store shelves are lined with school supplies and now is the time to pick some of those up.

Missouri's sales tax holiday starts Friday, August 3 and runs through midnight on Sunday.

The event coincides with back to school season, but it's not just for back-to-school shopping; anyone can take advantage of the tax-free holiday.

During these days, certain goods will be tax-exempt, allowing you to save 4.225 percent on your purchases.

Below are some of the items that will be tax-exempt for the shopping holiday:

Clothing priced at $100 or less per item

School supplies priced at $50 or less per item: includes textbooks, notebooks, paper, writing instruments, crayons, art supplies, rulers, book bags, backpacks, handheld calculators, graphing calculators, chalk, maps, and globes.

Computer software priced at $350 or less per item

Graphing calculators priced at less than $150

Computers and computer-peripheral devices priced under $1,500 per item: this includes laptops, desktops, and tablets; the $1,500 threshold even encompasses some Apple Macbooks and iPads

The tax-free weekend offers great savings on hundreds of items, but not everything is exempt, such as watches, radios, CD players, headphones, and sporting equipment.

Some cities are not participating in the sales tax holiday. You can find that list on Missouri’s Tax Holiday website.