MoDOT closes I-70 westbound on-ramp at TR Hughes

O’FALLON, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Transportation closed the westbound entrance to Interstate 70 at T.R. Hughes Friday afternoon ahead of a year-and-a-half-long project.

The ramp at T.R. Hughes will be closed until at least the end of this year and will reopen in a relocated place for drivers. Until then, drivers will have to come down East Terra Lane to enter the highway westbound.

MoDOT said they decided to close the ramp due to safety concerns for the short merge drivers have when entering westbound I-70.

This project goes along with an I-70 and Route K traffic flow improvement project that began back in May. This is an effort to reduce the congestion drivers have when they try to get through Route K.

Drivers in St. Charles County were well aware of the headaches in this area, and some said a minor headache of dealing with construction would not be a problem for them.

O’Fallon’s entire traffic flow improvements should be completed by October 2019.