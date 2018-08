× Money Saver – Mens Suits Under $70

ST. LOUIS- Put on your suit and tie and save with deep discounts.

Right now at Macy’s online you get to choose from various styles of Perry Ellis suits for $68 dollars.

Once you add the suit into your cart the price will drop to half off, then add a coupon code and you’ll get an additional 20 percent off, bringing the price to $68 bucks.

These suits retail for $375 dollars.

Coupon Code: wknd

Grab this deal here: www.macys.com