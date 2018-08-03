Police: Chinese missionary fatally shot in Kansas City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Police say a Chinese missionary who had just arrived in Kansas City this week was shot to death for no apparent reason by an 18-year-old who began shooting people while high on drugs.

The Kansas City Star reports the victim, Xindong Hao, was shot Wednesday while taking a walk. Prosecutors charged Curtail Hudson on Thursday with second-degree murder. Court documents indicate investigators believe Hudson was high on PCP when he started shooting at people in a south Kansas City neighborhood where Hao happened to be walking.

Hao brought his wife and four children to Kansas City to join fellow missionaries at the International House of Prayer.

Hudson was also charged with four counts of armed criminal action, two counts of first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

