EUREKA - The Route 66 BBQ Blast is a family friendly event that will benefit Backstoppers, an organization that provides financial help to families of fallen police officers and firefighters in the area.

The event includes food vendors, a petting zoo, a DJ, a car show along with other fun things for children and adults.

The showdown is hosted at Legion Park in Eureka from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, August 4.

For more information go to www.stlmoms.com.