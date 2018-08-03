St. Louis police to hold town hall meeting regarding Clinton-Peabody Housing Project

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Police Department will host a town hall meeting Friday for residents in the Clinton Peabody Housing Project in response to fifteen people arrested and facing federal charges involving drugs, money laundering, even death conspiracies.

Chief John Hayden visited people there two weeks ago after the feds made several drug arrests.

The chief spoke about his ongoing plans to help rid the area of crime.

The US Attorneys office and housing officials will also be part of the town hall meeting to discuss the recent drug arrests, the ongoing safety and security of the housing complex, and resources available for residents.

The meeting is for residents at the housing complex from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Peabody Elementary on 14th Street.