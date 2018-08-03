Topgolf opens in Chesterfield Valley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. - Get ready to tee off in Chesterfield.

Topgolf St. Louis-Chesterfield has officially opened its doors Friday, August 3. The 65,000 square foot facility is located in the Chesterfield Valley at 16851 N. Outer 40 Road.

This is the company's 44th location worldwide. The new facility will allow golfers to hit balls into eleven targets with more than 100 high tech hitting bays on three floors.

Guests can also enjoy the facilities many features including a restaurant, to shelf bar and meeting space.