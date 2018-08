Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - James Graham is the winner of the second season of "The Four: Battle for Stardom."

Graham chatted with Fox2 Friday about the feeling of winning and what he learned from the competition.

Graham said the competition was tiring but surprised him by how much it allowed him to grow as an artist.

After being named the winner of the competition Graham earned the title of iHeart Radio's 'On the Verge' artist.