× Child dies after drowning in Lake Catatoga

MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL – A 7-year-old died after a drowning in Lake Catatoga.

First responders responded to the 1200 block of Apache Lane, in Plainview Illinois at around 7:30am Friday for a possible drowning. The found family members performing CPR on the child. Deputies immediately took over performing CPR until they were relieved by responding paramedics.

After over an hour of CPR by medical staff, they were able to regain a pulse. Survival Flight Air Medical responded to Carlinville Area Hospital at that time the 7-year-old was airlifted to St John’s Hospital in Springfield Illinois.

The child was pronounced deceased Friday at around 5:15pm at St. John’s Hospital.

The child’s death is currently under investigation.