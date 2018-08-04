Families take advantage of Missouri sales tax holiday weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO - The sales tax holiday weekend in Missouri is underway. While it is a great time to save money on school supplies and back-to-school clothes, anyone can take advantage of the tax holiday .

Missouri's tax-free holiday weekend started on Friday and runs through midnight Sunday. Not paying the Missouri state sales tax will allow you to save 4.225% on your purchases. Local sales taxes vary, and some communities are opting out of the event.

Some of the items that will be tax-exempt for the shopping holiday:

Clothing priced at $100 or less per item

School supplies priced at $50 or less per item: includes textbooks, notebooks, paper, writing instruments, crayons, art supplies, rulers, book bags, backpacks, handheld calculators, graphing calculators, chalk, maps, and globes.

Computer software priced at $350 or less per item

Graphing calculators priced at less than $150

Computers and computer-peripheral devices priced under $1,500 per item: this includes laptops, desktops and tablets. the $1,500 threshold even encompasses some Apple Macbooks and Ipads , so this is a good opportunity to get a discount on these pricier items.

Tax-free weekend offers great savings on hundreds of items, but not everything is exempt, including watches, radios, CD players, headphones, and sport equipment.

Back to School Sales Tax Holiday - Cities Opting Out (City sales tax will still be collected)