Illinois measure to test deer feeding under review

ST. JOSEPH, Ill. – Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner is reviewing legislation that would test feeding the state’s deer, which some say could help the animals better fight off illnesses while others argue could spread disease.

The Chicago Tribune reports the bill under review would launch a five-year experiment to test how feeding Illinois deer affects the wild herd’s health. The study would lift the 15-year-old rule making it illegal to feed deer.

Dr. Clifford Shipley is a newly retired professor at the University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine. He says the study’s nutritional feed formula with proteins, vitamins and minerals would help deer thrive.

Brent Manning is the former director of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. Manning says the measure could “open the door to statewide devastation of the deer herd.”