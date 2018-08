ST. LOUIS – Fifty years ago Saturday, Stan the Man was immortalized forever. Our partners at the Saint Louis Post-Dispatch reminded us that the statue of Stan Musial was unveiled outside the previous Busch Stadium on August 4, 1968.

Some critics over the years have pointed out that it doesn’t exactly look like All-Star player, but how many thousands of Cardinal fans have used Stan the Man as their meeting spot before games.

