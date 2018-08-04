Oakville lemonade stand raises money for injured firefighter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAKVILLE, MO - Three pint-sized entrepreneurs poured cold drinks Saturday (August 4) to help their neighbors beat the heat and raise money for a firefighter injured in the line of duty.

Aubrey, 8, Maddie, 7, Lilly, 3, spent a few hours in their Oakville neighborhood handing out lemonade and collecting monetary donations for St. Charles Fire Captain Aaron Burlingame who was burned last month while responding to the scene of a truck fire in unincorporated St. Charles County. Burlingame suffered second and third-degree burns to his hands and flash burn injuries to his face when part of the truck exploded.

The trio collected nearly $500 for Burlingame which they delivered to his home Saturday afternoon.

Donations are also being collected for Burlingame this week on the St. Louis Hero Network.