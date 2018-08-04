PGA Championship parking and road closures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Road closures during and for the event are expected to have a big impact on traffic.

MoDOT will close Ladue road from near I-270 to highway 141 on Monday. Part of Mason road will also be closed. There is no spectator parking within several miles of the golf course.

General spectator parking will be at the Fenton Logistics Park. There will be about 80 buses per hour going to and from the golf course.

People who are ride-sharing will be dropped off at Westminster Christian Academy and then bused to Bellerive.