Save money during Missouri’s sales tax holiday weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS -The sales tax holiday weekend in Missouri is underway. It's a great time to save money on school supplies and clothes. It's not just for back to school shopping. Anyone can take advantage of the tax holiday.

Missouri's tax-free holiday weekend started on Friday and runs through midnight on Sunday. During these days certain goods will be tax-exempt. The Missouri state sales tax will allow you to save 4.225% on your purchases.

Here are some of the items that will be tax-exempt for the shopping holiday:

Clothing priced at $100 or less per item

School supplies priced at $50 or less per item: includes textbooks, notebooks, paper, writing instruments, crayons, art supplies, rulers, book bags, backpacks, handheld calculators, graphing calculators, chalk, maps, and globes.

Computer software priced at $350 or less per item

Graphing calculators priced at less than $150

Computers and computer-peripheral devices priced under $1,500 per item: this includes laptops, desktops and tablets. the $1,500 threshold even encompasses some Apple

Macbooks and iPads, so this is a good opportunity to get a discount on these pricier items.

The tax-free weekend offers great savings on hundreds of items, but not everything is exempt. for example, items such as watches, radios, CD players, headphones, sporting equipment.

Click this link for the list of cities that will not participate in the 2018 sales tax holiday. City sales tax in these locations will still be collected on the sale of qualifying holiday items.