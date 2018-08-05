80,000 visitors expected in Town and Country for 100th PGA Championship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. – The nation will be focused on the greens at Bellerive Country Club soon, and because of that, a lot of green will be flowing into our area. The PGA Championship is expected to bring in close to $100 million to the St. Louis region. According to a recent industry report, golf economic impact is up in the United States and representatives from the area estimate that the 100th PGA Championship at the Bellerive Country Club will be no different.

"When we first found out the 100th PGA Championship was coming to Town and County, we were all excited," said Town and Country Police Chief Gary Hoelzer.

The City of Town and Country is gearing up for the big event.

"For Town and Country to be observed by a half billion people around the world in 20 different places and we know that several thousand people will come to Town and County they will see the beauty of this area firsthand," said Chief Hoelzer.

Brian Hall, the chief marketing officer for Explore St. Louis, estimates approximately 80,000 people will descend on Town and Country from all over the world, staying in local hotels, dining in local restaurants, and utilizing local transit services.

But experts say it's not just the economics, it's a chance to showcase St. Louis, as the area rolls out the red carpet for golf fans.

The PGA Championship runs from August 9 to August 12 at the Bellerive Country Club.