Bicyclist injured in crash, police officer coming to help also in collision

ST. LOUIS, MO – Both a bicyclist and a St. Louis police officer are injured in two connected crashes on Natural Bridge Sunday afternoon.

According to St. Louis Post-Dispatch, a bike and a car collided at Natural Bridge Avenue and Harris Avenue around 3:00pm. The bike rider was taken to a hospital in critical condition with head and neck injuries.

While responding to that crash, a police SUV collided with Chevy Impala. Two men in the Impala were taken to a hospital for evaluation. The officer was also taken to a hospital with minor injuries.