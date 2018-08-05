Firefighters help cool hot homes overnight

ST. LOUIS, MO – An early morning for some St. Louis firefighters; not for a fire, but for a good deed.

They received a call at about 3:00am from an elderly woman seeking relief from 90-degree temperatures inside her home.

At 4:00am firefighters were installing an air conditioning unit provided by Cool Down St. Louis.

St. Louis Fire Captain Garon Mosby tweets, “Public safety is not a convenience-based profession.”

He reminds everyone to continue to check on your neighbors and never hesitate to call them for help.