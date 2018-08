ST. LOUIS, MO – Multiple firefighters were injured overnight while fighting fires in the city.

Crews responded to this three-story house fire on Enright Avenue near Goodfellow a little after 11pm Saturday. They were able to remove all the occupants, including two dogs, safely from the home.

Two firefighters were checked out by EMS for non-life-threatening injuries.

5800blk of Enright – Operations ongoing. All occupants accounted for. Two lines deployed. #STLCity pic.twitter.com/rKMXRuLfOa — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) August 5, 2018

Battalion 5 reports: Two additional companies requested. #Fire under control. Overhauling ongoing. All occupants, including two dogs accounted for. Fire Investigators on scene. Two firefighters with non-life threatening injuries being evaluated by #EMS. #STLCity pic.twitter.com/mNGyLJEwRk — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) August 5, 2018