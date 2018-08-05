× Former Cardinals manager to speak at Six Flag’s Christian Family Day

EUREKA, MO – Former St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Matheny is the keynote speaker for Six Flags St. Louis’ Christian Family Day. The event is Saturday, August 18, 2018, at 10:00 am at the Palace Theater. Matheny will speak how he uses faith during times of adversity both professionally and personally.

A limited number of tickets will be available online for the event.

A $53.99 Christian Family Day ticket will get you into see Matheny, and then you can stay and enjoy the park, a concert that night by The Roots Church, and some exclusive after-hours ride time on select rides until 10:45 p.m.