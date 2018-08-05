Giant PGA Championship merchandise tent opens at Bellerive Country Club

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOWN AND COUNTRY, MO - It's considered the largest PGA Championship merchandise tent ever built. It's all for the 100th PGA Championship that will take place next week at the Bellerive Country Club in Town and Country and after 12 months of construction, it’s now open.

There's something for golfers and non-golfers alike inside the pavilion that is bigger than a football field. It’s filled with merchandise for the thousands of visitors from around that world that will visit St. Louis.

"It's tough for a lot of people to understand how big that is. We say you enter at one end zone and exit at the other," said Mike Quirk, Senior Director of Merchandising and Licensing for the PGA.

The PGA merchandise pavilion is set up under a 46,000 square foot tent and it looks like a department store. You can find just about everything you can imagine.

"My first thoughts were how big it was .I was also impressed with all the volunteers willing to help. They are everywhere. There is so much merchandise. Anything you are looking for is in this store," said shopper Kristin Mestdagh.

“I could not pass up the opportunity to get involved. Seeing the people come and they are excited about it coming to town and that it’s the 100th Anniversary," said PGA volunteer Jim Sherard.

You will find golf towels, apparel, balls, thousands of hats and visors displayed on multiple walls that stretch 30 feet in length. Visitors are hoping it will be the best PGA Championship ever.

"This is a big event to begin with and the fact it is the 100th and it is coming back to Bellerive 26 years later. So many great stories, there is a reason this tent is so big, with some of the great crowds we are expecting to have this week," said Quirk.