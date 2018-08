ST. LOUIS, MO — This week on Hancock and Kelley, the discussion focuses on the primary elections taking place on Tuesday. (Jonathan Prouty is filling in for John Hancock on the Republican side.)

The political pundits will also discuss President Trump threatening to shut down the government if the wall with Mexico isn’t built. Attorney Rudy Guiliani’s comments that the midterm elections are really a vote on Trump’s impeachment is also debated.