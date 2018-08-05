Post Scripts: Tuesday’s primary elections

ST. LOUIS, MO — This week on Post Scripts host Mike Colombo was joined by Christopher Ave and Kurt Erickson from the St.Louis Post Dispatch. The group discussed Tuesday’s primary elections.

Post-Dispatch reporter Jack Suntrup joined the second segment to a new report out on hazing at Mizzou and some possible outcomes.

In the third segment, we discussed the Cardinals trade deadline moves with Post Dispatch Sports Columnist Ben Fredrickson.

The show concluded with Christopher Ave’s trending topics.