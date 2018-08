Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD, MO - The influx of people into the St. Louis area for the PGA Championship is already in full swing. At Spirit of St. Louis airport in the Chesterfield valley Sunday, flights were landing from Akron, Ohio, which was home to this week's stop on the PGA Tour.

Private jets carrying golfers, their entourages, and corporate sponsors are expected to converge on Spirit and other local airports through Tuesday.

