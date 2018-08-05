× Six year-old child shot in North St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO- Police are on scene late Sunday night at the intersection of Goodfellow and Natural Bridge, investigating a double shooting that counts a six year old child as one of the victims.

It happened just before 8:00 pm in North St. Louis. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the child was struck in the neck. Another victim, a woman, was said to be conscious and breathing on scene. Her age was not identified.

This is a developing story.