100th PGA Championship – First Practice Day

Monday was the first day the best golfers on the PGA Tour could practice at Bellerive for the 100th PGA Championship. Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth and other greats on the tour took their first swings at Bellerive Country Club to prepare for Thursday’s opening round.

Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne was at Bellerive and has the early reviews on the course.

Fox 2 Sports reporter Charlie Marlow caught up with Ozzie Smith, the former Hall of Fame Cardinals shortstop and current president of the PGA Gateway Reach program. Ozzie started the festivities, riding in with the Clydesdales on the Budweiser beer wagon with the Wanamaker Trophy.