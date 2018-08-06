8-year-old, 19-year-old shot at north St. Louis gas station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - An 8-year-old boy and 19-year-old man remain hospitalized after being struck by bullets Sunday night at a gas station in a north St. Louis neighborhood.

The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. Goodfellow Boulevard and Natural Bridge Avenue. The 8-year-old victim, who sitting in a car, was hit by a bullet in his chest and shoulder. The 19-year-old, who was standing outside the vehicle, suffered a gunshot wound to his leg.

Both were listed in stable condition as of Monday afternoon.

“We don’t even know if they were the intended targets, but we know they were there at where the shooting occurred,” said Lt. Col. Ronnie Robinson, St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

Four other women suffered minor injuries after being struck by shattered glass from car windows.

Victims told investigators they heard the gunshots coming from a white Ford truck parked at the motel parking lot near the gas station.

“We're heavily patrolling that area. It’s an area of concern with us that we in the past have had issues there,” Robinson said.

Despite this latest city shooting, Robinson said shootings and crime were down.

“As far as the shooting, homicides in St. Louis are lower than they were at this point last year,” he said.

At present, St. Louis has 107 homicides, according to the Uniform Crime Report. Last year, the city had recorded 116 homicides over the same period.

“We see some progression relative to stopping violence and trying to curb violence in City of St. Louis,” Robinson said.