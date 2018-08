Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FERGUSON, Mo. - A restaurant manager was shot at Imo's Pizza in Ferguson Sunday night.

According to police, two men wearing masks robbed the restaurant in the 500 block of Airport Road around 10:45 p.m.

The manager confronted the robbers and was shot in the back.

The gunman took off with an undetermined amount of cash.

No other information has not been made available.

Refresh this page for updated details as they are known.