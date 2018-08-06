Authorities on the lookout for missing Connecticut woman

The Missouri State highway Patrol is on the lookout for missing 76-year-old woman from Connecticut. Authorities say Evelyn Louise Hansen was traveling to Raytown, MO from Taftville, Connecticut Sunday, August 5th, but never made it to her destination.

Ms. Hansen is driving a tan 2005 Chevrolet Colorado with Connecticut license plate C137015.

She is a white female, 5 foot 3 inches tall, 190 pounds, with gray hair and hazel eyes.

Hansen has early onset dementia and Alzheimer’s.

If you have seen or know of her whereabouts, please call 911 or the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop A at 816-622-0800.