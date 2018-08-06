× Cardinals Suffer Heartbreaking 2-1 Loss to Marlins

In a series the Cardinals really needed to sweep, they got off on the wrong foot on Monday night against the last place Marlins in Miami, FL.

Yadier Molina hit into a game ending double play as the Cards fell to the Marlins. The Redbirds had been shut out until the ninth inning, when they loaded the bases with two singles and a walk. Marlins closer and former Cardinals Kyle Barraclough walked Matt Carpenter. That forced in Paul DeJong to make it a 2-1. Molina then came up with the bases loaded and one out. But Marlins relief pitcher Javy Guerra came on and got the 6-4-3 double play to end the game.

Another frustrating night for the Cardinals offense. They stranded ten runners on base in the defeat.

St. Louis wasted a quality start from Luke Weaver, six innings and just two runs allowed. The Marlins took a 1-0 first inning lead on Brian Anderson’s run scoring single. Miami doubled that lead on Starlin Castro’s long home run off Weaver (6-10) to make it a 2-0 game.

Marcell Ozuna returned to Miami, where he played last season and collected three hits in the contest for the Cards.