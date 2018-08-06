Clydesdales carry Ozzie Smith with trophy to kick off PGA Championship

ST. LOUS- The 100th PGA championship comes to Bellerive Country Club Monday and 80,000 visitors expected in Town and Country. The Budweiser Clydesdales are helping to welcome pro-golfers to St. Louis. They carried Ozzie Smith with the trophy down Ladue Road to start the tournament. He was carrying the tournament’s Wanamaker trophy.

There will be traffic issues this week because of the tournament. MoDOT will close Ladue road from near I-270 to highway 141 on Monday at 5 a.m. until 9 p.m. Part of Mason road will also be closed, West Walling drive and Conway Road from 5 a.m. until 9 p.m.

If you’re going to the golf tournament there is no spectator parking within several miles of the golf course. General spectator parking will be at the Fenton Logistics Park. There will be about 80 buses per hour going to and from the golf course.

People who are ride-sharing will be dropped off at Westminster Christian Academy and then bused to Bellerive.