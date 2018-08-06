Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…TUESDAY…AUGUST 7, 2018

A cool front slowly works over the Bi-state region on Tuesday…an unsettled and cooler day with periods of rain and storms…the best shot at some strong to maybe severe storms will be in the afternoon and early evening…a day to stay up to date on the sky and the weather. Dry it out and in the 80’s for Wednesday and Thursday…Friday and over the weekend…warm and alittle humid…with a few spot storms…rather limited.