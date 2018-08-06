Endangered person advisory issued for missing Lincoln County woman

ST. PETERS, MO – The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to find a missing Lincoln County woman. Authorities say the family of 54-year-old Lydia Ann Wilkinson filed a missing person’s report on July 27th. Wilkinson was last seen at the Mid-Rivers Mall around 8:30 pm.

Authorities say she doesn’t have a vehicle as it was found in East St. Louis on Sunday, August 4th, and towed to an impound lot.

Ms. Wilkinson is a white female, 5 foot 8 inches tall, 180 pounds, black hair, and has green eyes. She has a history of mental illness and known to become disorientated. Police say she has not taken her medication in over a month.

If you have seen Ms. Wilkinson or know of her whereabouts, please call 911 or the Lincoln County Sherriff’s Office at 1-636-295-4090.