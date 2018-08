Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Tapestry of Community Offerings is an organization that provides greatly reduced or free clothing, shoes and household items to children and families.

Friday, August 24 and Saturday, August 25 Jellystone Resort at Six Flags will host a family festival to benefit the organization.

The festival includes musical acts, art activities, vendors, train rides and more.

For more information go to www.TOCOFamily.org.